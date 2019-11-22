OLEAN — Southern Tier Health Care System will receive a $203,734 grant to expand its telemedicine opioid and substance abuse prevention project.
The site of the project, located in Cattaraugus County, will connect with 11 other sites in various counties. The grant, through USDA Rural Development, was announced Thursday by U.S. Rep. Tom Reed.
Donna Kahm, Southern Tier’s president and chief executive officer, said distance-learning abilities are especially important to the area the organization serves, allowing access to education through the use of experts who traditionally would not be available to provide education in our rural communities.
“This will particularly help us to combat the opioid crisis, which has proven particularly devastating in our region, by providing widespread educational and training opportunities to our rural emergency providers,” she said.
Two of the end-sites will be the Allegany Indian Reservation Volunteer Fire Department and the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation Volunteer Fire Department. This project will train 4,500 first-responders and benefit 34,933 rural residents of New York.