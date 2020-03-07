ELLICOTTVILLE — SK8EVL raffled off a pair of skis and a snowboard during the Bad Ski Suit Party recently, raising $2,500 for the Ellicottville Skatepark Fund.
Thanks to a Built to Play Skatepark grant from the Tony Hawk Foundation, all donations to the fund were doubled.
SK8EVL plans to raise funds through grassroots activities, grants, private donations and corporate sponsorship. All funds will go to construction of a permanent concrete skatepark in Village Park.
“We are grateful for all the support we have received, and are especially thankful that our local businesses and community members are stepping up to the plate to take a role in helping us raise the money needed for the match,” said Brenda Perks, SK8EVL lead advocate.
Jeff Andreano won the Elan Ripstick 86 skis donated by Mud, Sweat n’ Gears, and Ryan Peterson won the commemorative Crown Royal snowboard donated by Doug Anderson. Madigan’s donated the cover charges from the Bad Ski Suit Party to SK8EVL to raise even more money for the skatepark.
SK8EVL has a deadline of Nov. 30 to raise as much funding as possible for the skatepark. The goal is to raise the full match amount of $250,000. A number of fundraisers are planned for the coming months, the next one being SOUP-to-SKATE, a soup bowl fundraiser set for March 29 at Finnerty’s in Ellicottville.
For details on SOUP-to-SKATE, visit sk8evl.com or follow @sk8evl on Facebook and Instagram.