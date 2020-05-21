Seneca Resorts & Casinos have announced that all entertainment shows have been postponed through September.
This includes shows scheduled at the Seneca Allegany Event Center and Seneca Allegany Outdoor Concert venues, Seneca Niagara Event Center and Seneca Niagara venues.
In addition to all Seneca shows being postponed, the Sammy Hagar & The Circle with special guest Night Ranger tour has canceled their entire tour this summer across the country.
Original tickets for rescheduled shows will still be honored. Check the Seneca Resorts website for the most up to date information on all entertainment at senecaniagaracasino.com.
Refunds will be available up to 14 days prior to the rescheduled date from the original point of ticket purchase with proof of purchase. Anyone who purchased tickets at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in The Logo Shop will have to wait for their refunds to be processed once the resort retail outlets are reopened.