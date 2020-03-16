OLEAN — The aisles were almost empty and the shelves almost bare Sunday, with many local stores completely lacking any toilet paper, hand sanitizer and bleach.

Dollar General on East State Street had the only few containers of sanitizing wipes and bleach seen for sale anywhere. The stock of water, laundry soap, bleach, diapers and paper products were low at Walmart, Tops Friendly Market, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Aldi grocery store.

Olean’s Tops Friendly Market had the only sign that was spotted anywhere Sunday, stating that “Due to high demand, quantities of TOPS Gallon Water are limited to 4 Total Gallons Per Customer” and thanking shoppers for their understanding and cooperation.

“We’re just trying to do the best we can with supply and demand,” said Caitlin Balogh, assistant manager at Tops Friendly Market, declining any further comment.

Tops.com has a banner stating “Due to high demand and to better support all customers, we are limiting select sanitizing, cleaning and paper products along with TOPS gallon water…”

Walmart stores nationwide which had operated around the clock are now no longer open 24 hours, closing at 11 p.m. for cleaning and stocking. The stores will reopen daily at 6 a.m.

“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” Dacona Smith, the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said.

Ried’s Food Barn posted the following on their Facebook page: “The confusion and fear that exists now will, with cooperation, good sanitary practices and good sense, be resolved in time … You may find some of your favorite products in low stock, our out-of-stock condition. Recent increased demand has slightly upset our supply chain. Be assured that the pipelines of product will soon be filled.”

A notice at Jim’s Park and Shop in Boardmanville reported that more hand sanitizer is on order, and asked customers to be patient.