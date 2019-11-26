IRVING — The Seneca Nation of Indians will recieve a $4.3 million federal grant to improve broadband access.
The funds will be used to create a fiber-to-home broadband network on the Cattaraugus Territory, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Rep. Tom Reed. The congressman indicated the upgrade will provide more than 1,000 private households, businesses and other facilities with network connectivity.
“This is a huge step forward for the families, businesses and other entities that will soon be able to connect to the internet due to this grant,” Reed said. “We care about making sure our rural areas have fair access to the internet, which has become such an important part of daily life.”
Access to reliable, quality internet service is critical in today’s age, said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr.
“There is a severe and unfortunate digital divide that exists here, just as it does in rural communities across the country,” Armstrong said. “Our people should not be placed at this severe disadvantage. Bringing this service to Cattaraugus will greatly impact areas like education, healthcare and the overall quality of life for the Seneca people.”