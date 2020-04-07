SALAMANCA — Lingering concerns over the sustained nationwide COVID-19 response has prompted organizers of the annual Marvin “Joe” Curry Veterans Powwow to cancel the event for 2020.
The Seneca Nation has presented the annual celebration of Native American culture for the past 30 years. The powwow, which features a series of exhilarating dance and drum competitions, attracts competitors and visitors from across the United States and Canada. It is one of the largest powwow celebrations in the northeast.
“The powwow is about community, our community here on Seneca Territory and the community of friends and families who join us each year from throughout Indian Country,” said Seneca Nation Councilor Tina Abrams, co-chair of the powwow committee. “With everyone’s best interest in mind, the right decision is to suspend our celebration until we can again welcome everyone from far and wide back to Salamanca next year.”
The powwow honors Native American veterans and is named in honor of Marvin “Joe” Curry, a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians’ Snipe Clan, who led a long and distinguished career of military service in the U.S. Navy, serving two tours of duty in the Korean War and also serving in the Vietnam War.
Abrams is thankful for the devotion and commitment of the committee members, and said the powwow committee will soon begin planning for a 2021 celebration.
“Every community is adjusting to this worldwide situation. We are disappointed, but we know this is the right decision,” Abrams said. “The dancers will dance, the drums will sound, and we will all raise our voices in song again next year.”