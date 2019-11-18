ST. BONAVENTURE — Twenty members of the women’s rugby team at St. Bonaventure University and coach Clarence Picard took to the streets of Allegany Saturday, Nov. 9, to assist in a village cleanup.
The students raked leaves and picked up garbage along Union and Main streets as well as several side streets.
Allegany Mayor Gregory Pearl offered his thanks to the rugby team.
“The village appreciates the great job in cleaning up Main and Union streets,” Pearl said. “We know our D.P.W. doesn’t seem to have as much fun when they do it. Thanks for being good neighbors.”
The Student Government Association, which initiated a student cleanup day last spring, will hold another give-back day next semester.