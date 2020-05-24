ST. BONAVENTURE — Dr. Dennis DePerro, St. Bonaventure University’s president, announced the inaugural winners of the new Presidential Awards for Staff Excellence at the university.
“I’m so glad Erik Seastedt in Human Resources worked with our Staff Affairs Committee to create these awards,” DePerro said.
“We’ve had so many people over the years who had been overlooked because our award structure didn’t necessarily account for every segment of our workforce,” he said. “This first class of award winners is a tremendous representation of the commitment our entire community has to St. Bonaventure.”
The award for Outstanding Staff Achievement, presented to a staff member who has provided exemplary support or service to the Bonaventure community and/or to their individual area or team, was awarded to Karla Bright, an instructional support specialist with Technology Services.
Bright has “provided outstanding support to so many employees and students over the years she has been with St. Bonaventure. In such a short time, she was instrumental to get our faculty prepared to go online successfully and continues to support them any time day or night,” a nominator said.
The Customer Support Award was presented to a staff member who provides timely and professional service to both internal and external constituents (students, faculty, staff, and other stakeholders), and is responsive to their needs and requests.
This year’s winner of the Customer Service Award is Mary Beatty, administrative assistant in the School of Education.
A new professor called her “the heart of the School of Education … and an integral part of my success as a new team member.”
The Innovation and Change Award was presented to a staff member who helps develop new and improved processes, methods, systems, products, or services and encourages others to do the same and who makes innovation a priority. This year’s winner of the Innovation and Change Award is Pam Ferman, director of the university’s Career and Professional Readiness Center.
In the past year, Ferman has automated her office’s functions through implementing Handshake, effortlessly took on centralizing student employment and the E-verification process, created a digital engagement room allowing our students access to cutting-edge virtual interviewing technology, and continues to improve, centralize and streamline the student internship experience across campus.
The Advocacy Award is presented to a staff member who has contributed to improving the work environment.
This year’s winner of the Advocacy Award is residence director Nicole Honeysett.
Honeysett “works very hard to advocate for students, and is very knowledgeable in her job and always willing to provide resources when she doesn’t have answers. She’s a shining face on the second floor of the Reilly Center, someone you can always turn to for help,” one nominator said.
The Rookie of the Year Award was presented to a staff member who has been with the university for less than three years and who has demonstrated responsibility, growth, commitment to the university and leadership in their position.
This year’s Rookie of the Year is Alice Miller Nation, director of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern.
“I’ve been a volunteer at the Warming House since 2017 and have seen a dramatic, positive impact that Alice has had with student workers, volunteers and guests. From starting the SBU Food Pantry this year, to her work with Farm to Table, Bona Buddies, Silver Wolves and the ASPCA volunteer program, she has done so much in so little time,” a nominator said.
SBU EMPLOYEES REACH MILESTONESThirty-nine employees at St. Bonaventure are marking employment anniversaries or retiring this spring.
• 10 years of service — Stephen Curran, Men’s Basketball; Timothy Geiger, Technology Services; Yvette Jordan, Student Success Center; Jill Smith, Franciscan Institute;
• 15 years of service — Karla Bright, Technology Services; Katie Fox, Facilities; Kelly Hand, Student Accounting Services; Dr. Michael Klucznik, Mathematics; Raymond Rogozinski, Athletics; Michael Rosenswie, Technology Services; Dr. Tracy Schrems, School of Education; Sarah Stangle, President’s Office; Bonnie Sturdevant, Finance and Administration
• 20 years of service — Mary Beatty, School of Education; Giles Bootheway, Finance; Dr. Adam Brown, School of Education; Dr. Charles “Joe” Coate, Accounting; Dr. James Fodor, Theology; Jason Geise, Safety and Security; Dr. Michael Hoffman, Technology Services; Donald Hopwood, Quick Center for the Arts; Dr. Josiah “Bart” Lambert, Political Science; Dr. Christopher Mackowsk, Jandoli School of Communication; Nancy Ryan, Payroll; Mary Wiley, Safety and Security
• 25 years of service — Michael Bates, Tennis; Sally Kwiatkowski, Mathematics
• 30 years of service — Mary Beth Fidurko, Athletics
• 35 years of service — Kathleen Boser, Jandoli School of Communication; Dr. Michael Fischer, Accounting; Ann Kightlinger, Student Accounting Services; Larry Sudbrook, Baseball
• Retirees include Kathryn Black, Visual and Performing Arts; Thomas Dowiasz, Facilities; Phil Eberl, School of Education; Dr. Theodore “Ted” Georgian, Biology; Dr. Jerry Kiefer, Physics; Sally Kwiatkowski, Mathematics (also a 25-year celebrant); Patsy O’Brien, School of Arts & Sciences; Connie Whitcomb, Career and Professional Readiness Center