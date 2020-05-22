Salamanca school to hold silent auction for kitchen equipment
SALAMANCA —The Salamanca City Central School District has surplus kitchen equipment which will be auctioned during a silent auction.
The silent auction will be held on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greer Building, located at 76 Fern Ave.
Bidders will fill out bid tickets that will be handed out when they arrive to look at the items available. Bid tickets will be placed in an envelope designated for the particular items.
Winning bidders will be notified and payment must be received within 14 days of the Board of Education acceptance, or the bid will be void.
Some items up for bid, which are auctioned off as is, include a three-bay sink; single bay sink and counter; three heat well serving line/counter; single sink for garbage disposal; 4, 5 and 6-foot tables; cut corner table; single and double exhaust hood without exhaust fan; garland gas stove.
Bid forms and information are available online salamancany.org and facebook.com/SalamancaWarriors.