SALAMANCA — Salamanca City Central School District is building a strategic plan to ensure the continued success of its students, staff and administrators.
The district is seeking feedback from the community through online and paper surveys. Parents, guardians, and residents of the district are asked to share their opinions at www.salamancany.org/strategic.
Community members taking the online survey who have no relationship to a student at Salamanca Schools are asked to use the “Salamanca High School” link to get started. Opportunities to take the survey will also be available at school events.
Paper surveys are available at school main offices, and throughout the community at the Salamanca Senior Center; Salamanca City Library; Salamanca Youth Center; Seneca Nation Library; Seneca Arts and Learning Center; Allegany Community Center; and the Seneca Nation administration building.
The last day to complete the survey is Jan. 29.
Through this project, SCCSD plans to revise and refine the district’s mission, vision and values, and to define the “portrait of a graduate” of Salamanca Schools. The design of the strategic plan is expected to be completed by the end of the 2019-20 school year and guide the district through 2025.
Under the leadership of the board of education, administrators and staff, SCCSD has achieved success in staff retention and increases in staff compensation, and has made a substantial investment in professional development. As a result, the district has more than doubled its minority graduation rate, increased overall graduate rates by 20%, and has seen a massive increase in students reaching Mastery Learning benchmarks.
To build on this success, SCCSD is partnering with Education Elements for assistance in its strategic planning effort. Education Elements is a recognized leader in K-12 education and has a proven track record of advising schools and educational leaders throughout the United States.