LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca man faces two to four years in state prison for violating a court order.
Yancy Dowdy, 32, was sentenced last week by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz for a conviction of aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred July 2 in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant intentionally disobeyed or resisted the lawful process or other mandate of the court, according to District Attorney Lori P. Rieman.
n Amos T. Vogel, 41, was sentenced to five years’ probation for his conviction of driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on Sept. 7 in Salamanca when he operated a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition on a public highway while knowing that his license was revoked, the district attorney said.
n Frank Donalds, 25, of Rochester, was sentenced to one year in the county jail for his conviction of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. The incident occurred on March 8, 2018, in Olean, when he knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with intent to sell it.
n Gary Holland, 51, of Olean, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class C felonies. The incidents occurred on July 31, 2018, and Aug. 23, in Olean, when Holland unlawfully possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing a narcotic drug. Sentencing is set for April 12.
n Thomas Ratliff, 42, of Bath, pleaded guilty to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor and was sentenced to time served.
The district attorney said the incidence occurred on Aug. 2, in Olean, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed drugs a controlled substance with the intent to sell it and possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing methamphetamine.