SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Fire Department will receive $47,618.09 to replace much-needed air equipment.
The federal funds will be used to replace the approximately 35-year-old air compressor system for self-contained breathing apparatus, which are the oxygen tanks firefighters wear on their backs, Salamanca Fire Department Chief Nicholas Bocharski Jr. said.
“It will be helpful not only to our citizens, but also to our neighboring communities who utilize them, also,” Bocharski said.
Bocharski, who thanked Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, for helping to push the funding through, said the system was beginning to falter and the maintenance technicians said it was time to replace it. Bocharski said the grant fit perfectly with the department’s needs.
“Our firefighters and citizens are at risk when the equipment they both depend on isn’t in good condition,” Reed said.