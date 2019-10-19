SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School Drama Club will present a murder mystery, “Who Poisoned His Meatball?” at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in the high school auditorium.
The play — with a spaghetti dinner included — features Salamanca students in fourth through 12th grades. Characters will serve dinner and delightful dinner music.
The production is open to the public. Pre-sale tickets are $10 each, which includes the show and dinner. Tickets at the door are $7 for the show only.
Dinner, which includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, roll and drink, will be served in the cafeteria from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
For tickets and more information, contact Sue Schnaufer at sschnaufer@salamancany.org or 945-2404 ext. 5211. You can also purchase tickets from cast members.
The main cast includes: James Gillman (Luigi), Avean Velasquez (Luigi understudy), Aliyah Lee (Flora Sharpe), Taylor Fuller (Jewel Murdoch), Grace Hodara (Jewel understudy), Basil Baker (Ben Sheldon), Eric Murphy (Basil understudy), Kierstyn Klahn (Amaryllis), Dylaina Gates (Phyllis North), Alyssa Perkins (Phyllis understudy), Andrew Brodie (Nero Sharpe), Shawn Blakesslee (Nero understudy), Deaja Martinez (Arlene D’Amore), Lillian Martinez (Arlene understudy), Maryn Monahan (Peter Paul Renoir), Gabriel Santiago-Soto (Dr. Thurston), Jacob Letson (Egbert P. Sclocum), Kayden Cunningham (Ramond-Mona Rowe), Grace Hodara (Candida Rivera), Jude Papke (Roy Bean), Sophia Hodara (Lizzy Lenox), Shiyanna Johnny-John (Naomi L’Amour), Colleen Johnny-John (Ursula Peters).
Waiters: Tristan Duhan, Athena Lounsbury, Jelena Hawkins, Kayleen Reyes.
Hostess: Hannah Klusek.
Footloose throwback: Sierra Haynoski, Melissa Bowling, Sarah Bowling, Austin Johnny-John, Nathan Dalaba, Brittany Lewis.
Oliver throwback: Alyssa Perkins, Mary Previglian, Riddley Ground, Zoe Jimerson, and Alyce Jimerson.
Elf throwback: Jackson Strang, Chloe Talbot, Cassidy Stewart, Norah Clayson.