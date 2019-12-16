OLEAN — Dozens of families weren’t drawn to the Fairfield Inn Sunday looking for rooms, they were looking for some of that holiday spirit.
The 18th annual Day Out with Santa and Friends drew hundreds of kids from all over the area for the festivities to ride the ponies, meet their favorite cartoon characters and of course, see Santa.
“It’s a great event,” said Jeri Fedora, general manager. “Since they started this, every kid gets to see Santa; get a present; sit on Santa’s lap.”
The first thing the youngsters see in the parking lot are the ponies, brought by Spirit Wind Farm in Sanborn. They bring the ponies every year so every child gets a ride.
Unfortunately, the kids didn’t get to see the exotic animals from Wildlife Rockstars in Farmington, which were on their way Saturday night but had to turn around due to the inclement weather.
“They have brought an alligator. I think last year they brought a wombat,” Fedora said. “A giant frong, stick insects. They brought a kangaroo.”
Heading past an overflowing box of grocery donations for the Olean Food Pantry and into the lobby, children were greeted by beloved Mickey and Minnie Mouse; Elmo; and Poppy, the favorite troll of many young girls.
“I want a kitty,” said Scarlette Little, 7, of Franklinville, after visiting with the Mouse couple. She plans to name it Puffles, even though her older sister is allergic and her mother said she knows she can’t have one.
“It’s on her list every year,” said mom, Janelle Little. “Her sister is going away to college next year and she’s hoping she’ll get one then.” Meanwhile little Scarlette has been keeping busy this holiday season making presents for everyone on her Christmas list.
Then it was down the hall to see Santa.
Kevin Green, 3, of Olean, was eager to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him exactly what it was he was looking for, unlike some of the younger children who were too leery of the jolly old elf.
“I want a car; a tractor; a train; a excavator,” Kevin explained, stumbling over the word “excavator.”
He was able to check one item off that list as he looked over the table of presents that each child was able to pick from. He took a package of three small cars, among the dolls, necklaces, books, block, paints, playdoh and footballs available to all ages.
Handing out the gifts were Mary Lewis, an assistant executive housekeeper with the hotel chain.
“I like seeing the smiles on kid’s faces,” she said. “It’s a way to give back to the community.”
Kaylee Dann, who was volunteering with her mother, agreed, saying it puts a smile on her face to see the smiles on the children’s faces as they view the loaded-down table of presents.
Tracy Dann, who is a breakfast attendant with the hotel, seemed to be having as much fun as the kids.
“I’ve been wanting to do Santa Day for years,” she said. “My boss worked it out so I could. I love being here. I just love it.”
Judging from the expressions on the children’s faces, so did they.