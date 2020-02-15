PORTVILLE — The spotlight was on fitness and nutrition as a nationally acclaimed rock ‘n’ roll nutrition show had students “movin’ and groovin’” Friday morning at Portville Central School with the return of Jump with Jill.
The South Gym was full of prekindergarten through fourth-grade students who took in the music, and shouts could be heard down the hallways of the school.
The youngsters and their teachers appeared to get with the program, as they followed along with Jill and DJ in singing, clapping, jumping up and down and generally getting the physical activity that they didn’t appear to be thinking about at all — they were just having fun.
“(The rock show) transforms nutrition education into a full scale rock concert,” said Jill Jayne, creator of Jump with Jill. “Enjoying fruits and vegetables, exercising to make the Beat of the Body, getting goin’ with breakfast, drinking water, and representing with calcium for strong bones, just to name a few.”
Jayne said she was thrilled to be back in Portville after 10 years.
“The show at Portville is extremely special to me,” Jayne said. “At the time, the album had been out for a year so I had only been in a handful of schools with the show. This early faith in me will hold you in my heart forever. Portville was the first tour leg we ever completed as Jump with Jill and represented the full transition from our rock band to our kids’ nutrition music act.”
Christine Matz, Portville elementary physical education teacher, said the effect Jayne and her program have had on the school is a long-term, positive change.
“The fact that over 10 years later, a health and nutrition program is still memorable and having an impact speaks for itself,” Matz said.
She was referring to the memories of Bryne Milne, now a college student, who shared with her former teacher what she remembered about the first time Jump with Jill came to Portville. At the time Milne saw them when they first performed at PCS, less than 10,000 students had seen the show. Today, Jump with Jill has performed in front of 1.4 million children in six countries.
Matz procured the funding for the program through a Cooperative Services grant from CA BOCES.
“It’s a lot of work for a school to self-fund the show (without a grant),” Jayne said. “I’d love other schools to know how they can bring the show in as well.”
Jayne is not only an accomplished musician. According to her jumpwithjill.com, she is a registered dietitian with a master’s degree in nutrition education and a bachelor of science in nutritional sciences and theater from Penn State University.
