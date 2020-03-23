OLEAN — Company officials recently announced that Brad Reynolds, stock clerk for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cutco Corporation, will celebrate 30 years of service with Cutco Cutlery on March 26.
Reynolds joined Cutco Cutlery on March 26, 1990, as a machine finisher. He was also an assistant transfer polish operator; mold press operator; honer/cutback; departmental generalist; recessed edge grinder; and repair room operator, before accepting his current position on May 3, 2019.
A resident of Olean, Reynolds has a son, Jarrett.