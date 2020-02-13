LITTLE VALLEY — Rep. Tom Reed announced a $51,940 grant for the Cattaraugus County Trail Mapping and Signage program.
The mapping and signage project is part of a larger goal to connect a seamless area of trails across the county and to make connections to existing trail systems outside the county. The funding will be used to map trails using the Geographic Information System.
“This project is an exciting one that will greatly benefit the community and visitors from outside the area as well,” Reed said. “This funding will help make this project a reality.”
Crystal Abers, Cattaraugus County director of economic development, planning and tourism, said, “Our county has an extensive trail system that is used by many different user groups, including bicyclists and pedestrians, equestrian, cross-country skiing and snowmobiles.”
She said the trail mapping and sign project will improve the trail system and thus promote recreation and active living while encouraging economic development and tourism.