RANDOLPH — The Randolph Fire Company will receive $81,000 through the federal Department of Homeland Security for new breathing equipment.
Assistant Chief David Senn said Friday his department will replace their entire inventory of 12 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and 24 air bottles.
Randolph’s current SCBAs have become unsafe under current standards and no longer can be repaired as parts are not available due to the age of the equipment.
“This grant will replace these SCBAs with new packs that meet current NFPA standards for function and safety to protect our firefighters as they volunteer their time protecting the Randolph community and surrounding area when requested for mutual aid assistance,” Senn said in a news release.
The funding was announced by New York’s federal Senate delegation, Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats.