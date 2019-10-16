RANDOLPH — The Randolph Academy, a public school which educates children with various emotional issues and mental disabilities, dedicated its new outdoor playground Tuesday.
The 6,900-square-foot project features more than 20 different play elements, including a 75-foot zip line, several climbing and crawling play areas, swings, slides and a picnic table and rest area.
The space was designed and installed to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and will help improve students’ strength and agility.
“This playground provides something for everyone, including nine different types of play,” said Superintendent Lori DeCarlo, who also oversees the academy’s second campus in Hamburg. “Whether you like swinging, sliding, spinning, climbing, crawling or simply resting and enjoying the outdoors, there is something for everyone to enjoy here.”
The new play spaces not only enhance the exercise options for the 110-student, kindergarten through grade 12 campus, but they also are open to the public outside of school hours.
“It’s so important for students to have options for physical activity and creative play at every age,” said Katie Wissman, Randolph Academy’s elementary school team leader.
The project included the creation of a new retaining wall, wider sidewalks, safety surfacing, drainage and other features.
Approximately 100 students, faculty, administrators, board members, project partners and community members participated in Tuesday’s dedication.
The playground was designed by Young and Wright Architects and constructed by Titan Construction. The designer was Linda Culliton and the equipment was manufactured and supplied by GameTime and MRC Recreation.