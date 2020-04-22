ST. BONAVENTURE — Although the galleries at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts are unable to be open for viewing, the St. Bonaventure University arts center has gathered a few artists from a popular exhibition for a virtual presentation.
The Quick Center for the Arts had originally planned to exhibit “3D EXPRESSION,” a traveling exhibition from the Studio Art Quilt Associates (SAQA), through May 15. Opening in February, it quickly became a favorite of gallery visitors.
The exhibition is a three-dimensional fiber exhibition with more than 40 works from artists around the world.
All are welcome to join a virtual presentation on Wednesday, April 29, at 2 p.m.
Evelyn Penman, assistant director at the Quick Center, will be joined by Martha Seilman, executive director of SAQA, to discuss the exhibition and interview four artists who have work in the show.
Joining them for the presentation will be artists Judy E. Martin of Ontario, Canada; Patricia Kennedy-Zafred of Murrysville, Pa.; Shannon M. Dion of Portage, Mich.; and Betty Busby of Albuquerque, N.M.
To obtain the Zoom link for the virtual presentation, please register in advance at www.sbu.edu/3DExpression.