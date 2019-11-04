OLEAN — About 225 people were huddled over free steaming cups of coffee and hot chocolate late Sunday morning waiting for the shooting to begin.
This year, 50 teams of three aimed their pumpkin-loaded slingshots at the 10th (almost annual) Great Pumpkin Shoot at Besecker & Coss Service.
“We’re usually happy to raise $3,000 (in donated prizes),” said Lynn Zalepa, organizer of the event. “This year we got $4,200, which let us add three more targets than in other years.”
While every prize target Sunday was valued between $75 and $200, the grand prize was a 65-inch TV donated by Besecker & Coss Service and Brand Name Appliance in Wellsville.
The family friendly event isn’t just a good time, though, it typically raises a few thousand dollars for the nonprofit organization chosen by the Besecker & Coss staff and volunteers.
This year, three baskets were raffled off and the bake sale was popular with those waiting and watching, which adds to the profits. Zalepa said with each succeeding year “the proceeds get bigger and bigger.”
This year those proceeds are going to the Shop With A Cop program, which is funded by the Dempsey Club of Olean. It pairs children with police officers in early December to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and/or family members and partners with the Olean City Police Department and Walmart.
“We’ve been doing the event for about 20 years … and we want to get more kids involved,” Greg Sassone, president of the Dempsey Club, said. “They can only do it once, so it gets more introduction to the program.”
If the club raises enough money, members will have to shop in shifts to accommodate more kids, a logistical problem that Sassone hopes to have.
“Thanks to the Boy Scouts (Troop 617) to help us set up and all the other volunteers, it’s taken shape pretty well,” Sassone said.
Three Dempsey Club members were there to help out Sunday.
“Yeah, we weren’t feeling very creative, I guess,” Jason Baum laughed about their team name. He and Matt Schnell and Chris Barnard were members of the “Olean PD” team, and while none of the three had ever shot a pumpkin before, they were looking forward to trying it out. While they hadn’t figured out their exact positions of holder or shooter, they had already decided that if they won the TV, a foot race would determine who would get to keep it.
“It was bitter cold” the day that Jerry Mitchell and his brother, Tim, both of Shinglehouse, Pa., last went to the Great Pumpkin Shoot. This year the third member of their teams was Tim’s son, Owen, 13, who couldn’t participate last time because he was too young.
They decided to have three teams this year because it would allow each of them to each take a position once. The pumpkin shooter who broke the target would win the prize.
“Whoever shoots wins the prize,” Jerry Mitchell explained.
“Except if Owen wins, it’s Owen’s,” Tim Mitchell laughed. “If Tim wins, it’s Owen’s too.”
Positions weren’t a choice for The Flingers, made up of Binks Bhe of Eldred, Pa., Jeanette Spallina of Smethport, Pa. and Jen Wolbert of Olean. Wolbert was shooting the pumpkin while her teammates held the sling.
“I have weight to put behind it,” said Wolbert. “It’s good to be big.” The team laughed, remembering out loud about a couple of years ago when they broke a slingshot.
PJ Sheehy, Deb Prozeller, Dustin Sprague of Moma’s Family won the 65-inch TV.