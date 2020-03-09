Public hearing Tuesday on cable franchise
FRANKLINVILLE — The town of Franklinville will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall, 11 Park Square, regarding renewal of the cable television franchise agreement with Spectrum, a subsidiary of Charter Communications.
A copy of the agreement is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the clerk’s office. At such public hearing, all persons will be given an opportunity to be heard.
Written and oral statements will be taken at the time. Time limitations may be imposed for each oral statement, if necessary.