PORTVILLE — The village of Portville voted in a new mayor April 1, 2019, and there’s been changes — some obvious, some not — since Tony Evans took office.
Perhaps the most apparent change has been in the people who care for the village. This past year Evans appointed a new Department of Public Works supervisor, village attorney, court clerk, building inspector and code enforcement officer.
The mayor gives a shout-out of thanks for their hard work this year.
“These public servants are young, eager and on the learning curve and I applaud them and the excellent Board for their dedication and hard work,” Evans said.
A new officer was also added to the police department, which now totals a full-time officer, Justin Hatzel, and two part-timers, Chief Shawn Recktenwald and Officer Justin Smith, who will soon work from a new police cruiser.
“Along with the board, we have been intentional about village cleanup and restoration of village property,” Evans said, including the sale and development of the Barrett Street garage and the late Ray Bulson’s law office, bequeathed to the village upon his death in 2017.
A Portville Merchant’s Christmas Drawing was an idea of Evans’ last holiday season. He received a small grant with which to purchase local merchants’ $25 gift certificates, which were given away in a drawing at the Christmas tree lighting in Pioneer Park.
Changes have also been made to the Christmas in the Park display lighted every year in popular Pioneer Park. The gazebo delights holiday visitors with its thousands of white lights, as does the additional lighting in the park’s tallest trees.
The beautification of the park during the holiday season is just one of the projects intended to make Portville an inviting place to visit and walk. The Father Manhardt Fountain, built for the beloved priest who served at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and dedicated in 1977, was repaired and rededicated last July.
The village also encourages beautification efforts by individuals by the planting of flowers and trash removal. Dog walking, a pastime for many village and town residents, especially during these days of coronavirus, is encouraged with the strategic placement of different sizes of water pails so dogs of any size can get a drink during the warm weather.
Evans appreciates the Friends of Portville Facebook, finding it a great way to engage residents, families and groups.
“The village is here for them and we’re in this together,” the mayor said.
Grant funding is perhaps the biggest change in the village of Portville this year. A $30,000 grant was awarded by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for a sewer inflow and infiltration sewer study.
Another $50,000 grant for a water system and wastewater treatment plan study was received. Engineers will be in Portville next week to begin the study.
LESS OBVIOUS are behind-the-scenes changes that have taken place this year.
A Landmark Fund was established for donations for the maintenance and upkeep of Pioneer Park and other village assets. A standardized policy for the use of Pioneer Park and the gazebo/bandstand has been established and the fees garnered will also be deposited in the Landmark Fund.
Shared services and hazardous waste mitigation plans have been developed with the town of Portville and Cattaraugus County.
“I’m working on the revitalization of local property,” Evans said, while remaining closed-mouthed and smiling about some business development and/or expansion in the works. While residents may have to wait a little longer for more details, last week, the sign announcing the building of a branch of the Olean Area Federal Credit Union has gone up on South Main Street and an office for Lincare, also on South Main Street, is being prepared for its ribbon-cutting this spring.
Evans said he has worked hard to ensure prompt, courteous responses to citizen’s complaints or inquires, and to solidify village support of civic groups and local businesses. A new “Children Reading with the Mayor” program was implemented last year at the Portville Free Library.
Work has also gone into working with state departments, including the Department of Labor on a Public Employee Safety and Health study of the village DPW; the Department of Energy Conservation regarding the Allegheny River, stations, dikes, gates and the flood district; and the state and county Department of Health regarding water treatment.
FUTURE PLANS include the replacement of water meters, which began a few months ago but was suspended due to the coronavirus. Manhole covers are being replaced and the fire hydrants are being exchanged. Permits, land use and zoning issues will be standardized and enforced.
Discussions are planned with the state Department of Transportation regarding the road conditions of routes 417 and 305 from the county line to the village line. General street repair will be made, as well as the milling and paving of Temple and Elm streets.
Grant work is underway to fund downtown redevelopment, sidewalks, beautification, nature trails and river use, among other possibilities.
The next Portville Village Board meeting is 6:30 p.m. May 18 in the village courtroom, to allow for proper social distancing.
For questions or information as how to “attend” the virtual meeting, call the village clerk at 933-8407.