PORTVILLE - The Portville Town Board has approved a 2020 budget general appropriations at $406,526, an increase of $6,000, or 0.97%, over 2019 appropriations.
It’s “just under a 1% increase,” said Tim Emley, town supervisor. “The reason for that is simple. We’ve kept the budget nearly flat since I’ve taken the position. We can do that because our unallocated fund balance, or general fund balance, has been strong … but that fund balance is there for emergencies.”
He went on to explain that were the town to suffer a “devastating storm,” there may be a need for immediate funds with which to hire local contractors to help enable emergency vehicles access to inaccessible roadways. Emley made the point that while FEMA funds may reimburse, they would not meet an immediate need.
A $6,500 increase is allocated in the 2020 proposed town of Portville highway budget this year, which totals $628,098 over the current year’s $621,998.
“Each year the Town DPW make improvements to our facility,” Emley explained. “Todd Shaw puts together a budget which includes repairs and upgrades.”
“Todd (Shaw, highway superintendent) out in the garage is very successful fiscally,” Emley said. “Although we wanted to put some extra money in there for them.”
Shaw agreed, saying that the highway department hasn’t “had an increase in quite a while. Years.”
Emley is running unopposed for another term as supervisor, and when asked what it felt like, he credited his town coworkers for the voters obvious trust in his administration.
“I always try to put myself in the Tax payer’s ‘shoes’ when it comes to making decisions,” Emley said. “I appreciate their trust in me. I have four board members that are great people. We work well together. The Town has great employees. They all work very hard to do the best job they can.”
Looking to the future, Emley said that the town is expecting to construct a new facility to house stray dogs.
“Each year Ag and Markets inspects that building and we know it needs major repairs,” he said, “so we’ve decided to construct a new one.”
The town of Portville also has a new assessor, Robin Pearl, who came to the position with experience, holding the assessor’s job in the city of Olean and the town of Yorkshire.
She describes her duties as “normal work,” processing sales, STAR exemption and senior citizen exceptions. Pearl will hold office hours, from 4 to 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month, and from 9 a.m. to noon on each following Tuesday of the month.
She can be reached at 933-6658 or krto@peoplepc.com.