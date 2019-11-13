PORTVILLE — Gary Swetland, a government and economics teacher at Portville High School, gave Portville Town Board members Tuesday night a glimpse into the school’s Envisioneering Center.
“We all went to school and we were all students. Remember when we owned it?,” Swetland asked.
Referring to the three high school seniors who accompanied Swetland to the Town Hall, he said tomorrow they would go to school and they would own it like all of the former students who passed through the hall.
“But what they don’t know is that six months after they’ve graduated and you walk back in that door, you are a visitor. You are a visitor again and you feel an awkward presence, almost like you don’t belong anymore.”
Swetland wants the Envisioneering Center to be something that the general public will feel belongs to them as well, and he’s out there giving that message to government and municipal boards, schools and industrial businesses.
The Center’s letter of introduction says the school believes that “education should be a lifelong experience for all of us — children, young adults, adults, retirees, those with disabilities, employed, under-employed, unemployed, in other words, everyone.”
He spoke of decades ago when industrial arts were what the economy called for, but educators behind the Envisioneering Center acknowledge that the technological arts is what students and the general public alike needs access to.
“It’s a brave new world … we have millions and millions of dollars of equipment in there,” Swetland said, including the equipment required for scientific, manufacturing, engineering, mathematical and artistic expression.
“It’s a growing (program). It’s going to take all of us to support it. It’s going to take all of us.”
IN OTHER MATTERS:
• The board heard a presentation from Kieran Siao, project development manager for Dimension Renewable Energy, which is proposing a solar farm on Windfall Road.
Like OMNI solar farm that presented at a public hearing last month, the project would connect to existing equipment through National Grid’s Community Solar program, in which residents and municipalities would realize what he said would be a 10% to 15% discount for their electric.
Siao made the point that unlike solar panels on the home, a solar farm is “applicable to many more types of residents … if you’re a renter, you can still subscribe. You can move and still keep your service” as long as it is in National Grid’s service area.
The crowd, some of them homeowners near the proposed site, had a lot of questions.
How many homes would the solar farm provide electricity for? (About 3,000.)
What happens after the life-term of the project is over? (The materials would all be removed and it would go back to the way it was as described in a Decommissioning Plan provided to the planning board last week.)
Where are the solar panels made? (China.)
How old is Dimension Renewable Energy? (A year-and-a-half.)
How much is subsidized by the government? (35% of the material.)
What experience do the employees have? (They come from SunEdison, Solar City Corp. and Tesla Inc.)
• Michael Burke of Olean will be the next town prosecuting attorney, beginning Jan. 1, replacing Bronwyn Enders, who resigned due to her opening a new Belmont office.
• Todd Shaw, the town’s highway superintendent, said that Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) funding will no longer be available for a couple of roads in the town due to the county designating them as driveways — not roadways.
Shaw will consult attorneys and present his findings at the Dec. 10 meeting regarding the status of the roads.