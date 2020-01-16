PORTVILLE — The Portville Town Board met Tuesday, voting to act as lead agency for Dimension Renewable Energy, who presented their proposal to build a solar farm at 2188 Windfall Road to the board in November.
“That’ where it starts,” said Tim Emley, town superintendent. “He wants to come in here in February for a town meeting.”
Like the OMNI solar farm proposal to the board and in a public hearing in October 2019, the project would connect to existing equipment through National Grid’s Community Solar program and offer a discounted rate to consumers.
Bob Fischer, chair of the Portville Town Planning Board, provided an update on the proposed boat ramp on Route 305 S.
“Hopefully the town will still get the money from the county,” Fischer said. “They wanted to wait until the new legislature came in.”
Fischer will contact Joe Snyder, county legislator, and said the next step is to delineate the property with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, which should occur in the next couple of weeks.
Todd Shaw, highway superintendent, provided an update on the department.
“Its wintertime … it’s like all things,” he said. While there are three employees licensed to drive the snowplow, two were unavailable during the last storm, leaving Shaw alone to plow.
“We’re hanging in there,” he said. “We’re trying to regroup for (the storm expected) Thursday night, Friday.” He reported the village currently has 40 tons of salt; the town has 70 tons; and there are 3,000 tons of sand.
Shaw reported the highway department has been working with the school on logistics as to where the school buses are, and at what time, so the snowplows can work in conjunction with the bus route.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the town approved a bi-monthly contract with Michael Burke as a private contractor to act as town prosecutor. In addition to Burke’s appointment on Jan. 2 at the town of Portville’s reorganizational meeting, also appointed was:
- Bookkeeper – Krenda Hale
- Building Inspector/Code Enforcement – Walt Putt
- Chair of the Town Board of Assessment Review – Liz Augostini
- Chair of the Town Planning Board – Bob Fischer
- Court Clerk – Susan Talbot
- Deputy Chair of the Town Board of Assessment Review – Stu Frost
- Deputy Town Clerk – Katie Dempsey
- Dog Control Officer – Denise Barber
- Histor
- ian – Cindy Keeley
- Town Planning Board alternate member – Becky Johnstone
- Town Planning Board Secretary – Holly Fischer
- Town Clerk/Registrar/Tax Collector – Lori Weitzel
They also voted on compensations and the meeting schedule for both the town and the planning boards.
The next board meeting is Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.