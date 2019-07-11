PORTVILLE — While Portville Heritage Day is scheduled for Saturday, the festivities are once again in sync with the Portville Central School Alumni Reunion — spreading the fun for area residents throughout the weekend.
The festivities begin Friday evening with the 120th annual alumni banquet scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Good Times of Olean. Following dinner, the perennial street dance, with Straight Shooter, will be hosted at the Portville American Legion.
If dancing isn’t your thing, music lovers can listen to “Titanic the Musical” in the PCS auditorium, performed by Olean Community Theatre.
Heritage Day begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Masonic Lodge on Temple Street with a pancake breakfast until 10 a.m., after which alumni are invited to gather at Gleason Hollow Road to kayak in the Allegheny River.
Those less adventurous can attend Heritage Day festivities, which also begin at 10 a.m., in Pioneer Park, with close to 50 vendors and 75 vehicles on hand to keep crowds fed and entertained until 4 p.m.
“Surprisingly two weeks ago we still had 20, 25 spots open,” said Bob Fischer, who is in charge of the Heritage Day celebration. “Now we’ve got maybe two spots left.”
The car show is another favorite of Heritage Day. With no preregistration required, it’s always a guess as to how many vehicles will show up.
“Last year we had 70 cars,” Fischer said. “It floats between 70 and 75 every year.”
Those interested in police tactics can watch a K-9 drug and bomb sniffing dog demonstration at 11 a.m. in the park.
Five food vendors will be cooking, as will the Portville Volunteer Fire Department, who will host a chicken barbecue at noon behind the fire hall.
A rededication of the Father Manhart drinking fountain memorial will also take place at noon.
Barrel train rides, courtesy of the legion, will begin at 1 p.m., along with a g2 gymnastics show.
An alumni tent will be set up in the park and the annual PCS alumni photo will be taken at the gazebo — or bandstand, depending on how you view it – at 1:30 p.m.
At 2:30, an AKT combative demonstration will take place.
A tour of Portville Central School will also take place at 2:30 p.m.
At 7 p.m., Pfeiffer Nature Center will open their historic chestnut cabin for tours and a sunset celebration at their facility at the top of Lillibridge Road.
At 7:30 p.m., a second showing of “Titanic the Musical” will be performed at the PCS high school auditorium.
The fun continues Sunday for active alumni, as the PCS Pierson Challenge Ropes Course will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Friar’s Forest behind the back parking lot of the school.
“We’re going to put the schedule up on the Friends of Portville page so everyone can take a look and see what’s going on,” Fischer said.
For more information, visit portvillealumni.com or the Friends of Portville Facebook page.