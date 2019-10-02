PORTVILLE — The first of two Portville Central School October board meetings took place Tuesday with good news regarding the $13.8 million capital project that was approved in May.
The building and grounds committee reported that the asbestos abatement, that will start the project, will cost much less than anticipated. At a cost of $50,000 for breaking into the walls and interior systems in two classrooms to determine the amount of asbestos, it was found that there was only asbestos in some floor tiles and a couple of pipe elbows.
The remaining $50,000 budgeted for that assessment will be utilized for the removal of a wall in the superintendent’s secretary’s office and small finishing projects around the campus.
It is anticipated that with a lesser amount of asbestos abatement necessary, it will cut the capital project completion time by six months or more.
It’s planned that the bidding for the asbestos removal will start early next year with the bidding for the remainder of the project in the spring.
A stipend of 0.5% of the total project budget, not to exceed $69,000, will be paid to the school business executive for the additional duties relative to the project within a three-year period.
The capital project includes:
• Elementary building — an upgrade of supply and return lines for the heating system and domestic water piping; upgrade of the classrooms with handicapped-accessible bathrooms, better storage and enhanced technical systems; and security upgrades and improvements.
• Middle school building — an upgrade of the building’s science labs and renovation of the home economics room to be closer to a restaurant-style kitchen than a home kitchen.
• Middle-high school auditorium — an expansion of the stage by about 10 feet, update of lighting and sound systems and building a second-level balcony.
• Pool — redo the tiling; changing the gutter system to stainless steel; heighten the shallow end (to make it more shallow for young students); and installation of a ramp for students with disabilities.
Several projected renditions of the upgrades and renovations were shown.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Superintendent Tom Simon announced that immunizations were “down a little bit” from two weeks ago and the district is still following up with parents. Three letters were sent out related to immunizations, but plans are to make phone calls next year as well.
Larry Welty, high school principal, reported that 260 students attended the 2019 homecoming dance, a higher attendance than in recent years. A motivational speaker, Richie Contartesi, spoke in two sessions Friday morning that the “students seemed to really enjoy.”
He also reported that the trip to New York City for grades eight through 12 was a success, as they all got to see many landmarks and do so much. He said that many of the youths had never been to the city so it was a great opportunity for them.
The first progress report of the 2019-20 school year will go out next week and will include the academic ineligibility list. For more information, visit portvillecsd.org/o/Portville%20Central%20School/page/code-of-conduct-16.
The next schedule board meeting is Oct. 15.