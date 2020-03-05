PORTVILLE — The superintent of Portville Central School District says district administrators are meeting and planning for contingencies that could arise with the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Tom Simon said during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening that the district would reach out to the Cattaraugus County Department of Health for direction in responding to coronavirus.
Simon explained that the school was also getting advice from the state Department of Health, while internal meetings are being held to update staff on the recommendations.
While cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in downstate New York, no cases of infection have been reported in Western New York. So far school districts have not canceled classes in New York state because of concerns of spreading the virus.
Nevertheless, Simon mentioned that the school is both an evacuation site and a distribution site in the event of an emergency or disaster.
“Portville was established as a point of distribution site back in early 2010, in that time period,” Simon explained, saying it was the time of the H1N1 influenza outbreak. “We have a plan in place and we’re reviewing that plan right now just in case we’re ever called to participate in that.”
Simon said county health officials would oversee any administration of public response to coronavirus, “but we would open the building, control the flow of traffic if they wanted to administer medications or vaccinations. So we are obviously reviewing that because of the concerns raised around the coronavirus.”
Simon also reported that the bidding for asbestos abatement work is on track and that the project will occur both in the elementary building and the high school during spring break, April 4-19. The high school, he reported, has a “very little bit of pipe insulation. It’s mostly floors, and that’s it.”
The first reading of a number of policy additions was approved, which high school principal Larry Welty explained was necessary due to changes in law and judges’ interpretations. Some are mandated and some only suggested — Welty said sometimes the board accepts recommendations and sometimes it does not.
The current policies under review include education of students in temporary housing, dignity for all students, attendance, meal charging and prohibition against meal shaming, graduation participation, sexual harassment, use of surveillance cameras and child abuse and malnutrition awareness.
Simon reported the interactive screenings, part of the Allegany-Cattaraugus Schools Medical Health Plan consortium, were complete. The last of four days had been canceled due to the weather-related school closing, but more than 110 staffers were provided with basic blood screening.
“The point of the screening is to catch the most costly, most serious conditions early,” Simon reported. The program covers individual employees and their spouses, and also provides healthy-activity information.
Welty congratulated Dakota Mascho for winning first in his weight class at the Section 6 Division II wrestling championships, earning an automatic bid to the state championships, and Jayden Lassiter, who received a wildcard and is on his way as well.
Welty also remarked that the “girls basketball team is still alive” in their sectional playoffs.
Eight seniors from Gary Swetland’s Participatory Government class were also on hand for the board meeting.