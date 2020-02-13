PORTVILLE — Portville Central School District’s capital project is on schedule, says Superintendent Tom Simon, as the district has received notice that the asbestos abatement phase had been approved by the state Department of Education.
“One thing I’ve learned about these timelines is that they can get real fluid real quick,” Simon said, “but it looks like (the abatement) will begin during the school’s spring break.”
The advertisement has gone out that will announce bid documents will be available on Tuesday. A pre-bid meeting will be held Feb. 21 at the school at a time to be announced. The opening of the bids will occur March 5 with the winning bid to be approved at a special meeting of the board.
In other news, the personnel committee reported that 10 current personnel policies were reviewed and updated to meet current laws and standards.
Simon also announced the board retreat will be held Friday at Brothers Bistro in Olean.
The next meeting of the school board will be March 3 at 7 p.m. at the school.