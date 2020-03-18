PORTVILLE — Members of the Portville Central School Board of Education met Tuesday evening in accordance with new restrictions on meeting size — via video conference.

At this time, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the district, and in the efforts to maintain the social distancing that is being recommended on a national level, the school has made several staff accommodations and changes.

“Knowing that we do have to have employees in for essential services to the community, we are in the process of staggering shifts to strengthen social distancing,” Superintendent Tom Simon said. “These employees are deep cleaning the school daily, deep cleaning the buses daily, preparing food, packaging it for delivery and delivering the meals.”

The delivery of lunch with the next day’s breakfast will be made via the school buses at their regular student pickup and drop-off site. The meal delivery will continue through the closure or until health officials provide different guidelines.

Up until right before the meeting Tuesday, Simon said that they were just waiting for instructional staff to get back to their room and instruct online. He noted they had already been training on off-site video learning equipment before the pandemic.

That changed when the Cattaraugus County Department of Health informed the school that the plan would not be allowed.

“The priority tomorrow will be to get the instructional materials to the teachers,” Simon said, so they can get either paper copies or online materials out to students. He reported that staff went through the lockers Tuesday to retrieve student’s laptops so they could be cleaned and given to the students for use while home.

“We want to get them a few weeks of stuff. We won’t be picking it up or dropping it off daily,” he said. Priority will be getting the high school students with the most essential classes and credits and then work their way down to the elementary, which will primarily be paper homework.

He said the administration would work with families who can’t pick up the materials outside the school, perhaps being able to deliver it to the home. Lunch and breakfast for the next day are currently being delivered to the bus stops every day around the district so that students will not go without the food they would have access to if they had been in school.

School administration has been in contact with faculty and staff via video conference, after the plan to open Monday and Tuesday, which was also scuttled by health officials.

Simon reported that on Monday, 130 faculty and staff members attended a video conference. Tuesday, Larry Welty, high school principal, and Lynn Corder, elementary school principal, also conducted video conferences with their respective faculty and staff.