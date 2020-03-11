PORTVILLE — The Portville Central School District Board of Education called an emergency meeting Tuesday night to award contracts for the first phase of a $13.8 million capital project.
The two lowest bids received were unanimously accepted by board members, with the asbestos abatement contract awarded to Caysea Contracting Corp. of Buffalo for $416,800 and the air monitoring contract awarded to Envoy Environmental Consultants Inc. of Rochester for $38,241.
The asbestos work by Caysea will begin during spring break, April 4-19, and continue throughout the summer.
The Building and Grounds Committee reported in October that, at a cost of $50,000, it was found that there is only asbestos in some floor tiles and at a couple of piping elbows. The assessment itself only cost half as much as budgeted, with the remaining $50,000 being used for small construction and finishing projects at the school.
The committee also reported in October that the lesser amount of asbestos abatement would cut the capital project completion time by six months or more.
Superintendent Tom Simon said Tuesday this should still be the case, although the exact timeline on the project will be dependent on a number of factors.
Envoy Environmental Consultants will inspect and test the school for asbestos infiltration both before and after the work by Caysea to ensure the health and safety of the buildings.
Simon said the school remains in a holding pattern waiting for New York state to approve the engineering plans, which is expected to take a few more weeks. The second phase will begin with construction bids for the classrooms, labs and auditorium going out after the state approval is received.
“There will be multiple primaries on that,” Simon said of the multiple construction jobs throughout the entire school campus and what will be completed when. “The pool will probably be bid out separately since that’s its own specialty (project).”