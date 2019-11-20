PORTVILLE ─ Portville Central School Board of Education met for the last time before the district's Thanksgiving break ─ but they were thinking pre-graduation break.
So were the 16 or so senior class members and associated adults who attended to support the vote for approval of the request to go to Virginia Beach, Va. June 7-10. Making their case with a PowerPoint presentation was Jason Chacon, who answered questions from the board with Autumn Gagliardo.
The students made the point that the trip would not be just recreational, a Dolphin Discovery cruise, dinner aboard the Spirit of Norfolk and a Motor World stop notwithstanding — there would also be educational components with trips to Busch Gardens and the Virginia Aquarium.
The trip is modeled after 2019's senior trip because of the success of the trip last spring. To date, 47 out of 74 students questioned expressed interest in the trip, which is contingent on at least one-half of the class signing up. Ten students were not asked due to absences and will be surveyed.
The board approved the trip request.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Tom Simon, district superintendent, reported that building project planners are looking at options for the auditorium seating, while planners are also looking at all the finishes for the classrooms.
Plans will be submitted to the New York State Department of Education around the end of November.
While Simon said the assessment and planning process for building projects can be anywhere from three months to two years, staffing has increased and the process is moving much more quickly than it has previously.
Larry Welty, high school principal, said there is an enrollment of 503 students in grades seven through 12 with 15 "ineligible."
He also spoke of the volleyball team going to Glens Falls on Friday for the state final four this weekend.
The National Honor Society is conducting a food drive, asking for participation by kindergarteners through grade 12. All donations of nonperishable food items and/or cleaning products and health care items will be donated to the local Portville food pantry.
Welty said there are about 26 students eligible for NHS induction, which requires an average of 92% or better.
Tom Rowe, board member, said that so far it looks like the 2020-21 budget would have about a 2.27% increase over the current school-year budget, with no big expenditures or retirements predicted.
Simon reminded everyone that was a “30,000 feet view of the budget” at this point and that real work on the spending plan is still six months away.
“It’s a preliminary look, very similar to last year’s,” Simon said. “We’ll continue to mull through those numbers and see where we end up.
He said budgets usually come in a little lower than first projected.