ALLEGANY — All activities for the Allegany Sixty Plus Club are canceled because of the coronavirus restrictions.
A reopening of activities will be announced.
ALLEGANY — Congregational leaders at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in Allegany announced on Wednesday the facility, which houses Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, is closed to visitors. Therefore, no religious services are open for the public at this time.
PORTVILLE — The Portville American Legion Post 814 announces that all events are canceled until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Canceled events include wing night, the anniversary dinner and the Easter egg hunt.
OLEAN — The John Ash Community Center we will be closed and all activities canceled until April 15 — except for Meals on Wheels deliveries.
OLEAN — The annual Dyngus Day celebration, which would have been hosted by the Pulaski Club Ladies Auxiliary on April 13, has been postponed. When a new date is determined, it will be announced.
OLEAN — The Olean Senior Center announced it has suspended all activities, parties, rentals, bus trips and meetings until further notice. Meals on Wheels will still be delivered.