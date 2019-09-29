PORTVILLE — There were a lot of happy faces at the 2019 homecoming game Friday evening, but few were happier than Portville’s newly crowned king and queen — Justin Gibbons and Jillian Hlasnick.
Gibbons, who was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, was low-key when asked how he felt about his being awarded the title of homecoming king.
“I was kind of surprised and kind of happy,” he said, taking it all in stride. He left it to his mother, Heather Gibbons, to express her feelings.
“I am very proud and I’m very excited,” she said. “He’s so looking forward to the dance tonight. He was very surprised.”
Hlasnick said she believes being named homecoming queen was more special with Justin as homecoming king.
“I feel like it’s humbling to win it with him and not like it is usually, like a popularity contest or something,” she said.
Amanda Hlasnick, Jillian’s mom, asked her daughter if the class had decided to vote for Gibbons as a whole, only to find out it wasn’t a concerted effort.
“It wasn’t pre-planned,” said Amanda Hlasnick. “It’s a nice group of kids. ... They’re a very close bunch; they’re not ‘cliquey’ at all.”
Gibbons and Hlasnick joined the homecoming court, who rode in the parade prior to the football game Friday night. Their titles were awarded during halftime, which the Portville Panthers won 52-0 over Salamanca.