PORTVILLE — While the Portville Town Hall remains closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, some staff remain hard at work.
Town Clerk Lori Weitzel and Susan Talbot, the court clerk, are working remotely, although they are in the office each day and returning phone calls.
Todd Shaw, highway superintendent, wishes he could say the same about work getting done.
Many of the town’s road projects are on hold because of the lack of funding decision-making by the state. Without knowing how much the town’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement (CHIPS) funding will be impacted by the COVID-19, it is difficult to plan road projects or staffing needs.
“We just don’t have any good numbers yet,” Shaw said earlier this week during the town board meeting, during which board members and officials sat at least 6 feet apart. “If they take a 5% or 50% reduction in our state funding, there’ll be a lot less people. That’s what worries me.”
Because of the mandatory 25% workforce reduction, there are only two full-time and a part-time employee at the department. Working staggered shifts in assigned areas and being on the road has enabled the department to keep employees safe while trying to prepare for the warmer weather.
One springtime project is the milling of roads, which Shaw said costs about $100,000 a mile, and with about 40 miles of town roads, it adds up. On the other hand, he said they had the cheapest fuel bill ever at $300, with gasoline costing just 88 cents and diesel fuel $1.07. The department’s typical monthly fuel bill is between $1,800 and $2,000.
Interested residents haven’t been able to attend town meetings since March. Not wanting to risk anyone’s health, Emley explained that the minutes from monthly board meetings are always posted at portvilleny.net once they’ve been approved by the board the following month.
While Cattaraugus County remains on hold regarding the first reopening of buisness, Tim Emley, town supervisor, said that a window may be used to conduct town business — as opposed to residents coming into the building.
His decision will be left to the medical experts.
“I take the advice from the county and the county takes them from the intelligent and dedicated people at the (Cattaraugus County) Health Department,” Emley said. “I’m not taking advice from politicians.”
Meanwhile, Emley is happy with the social distancing efforts of the stores and restaurants in Portville that have remained open for customers.
“Am I happy with how things are going in Portville?” Emley asked. “Yeah, I’m satisfied.”
He makes frequent checks of stores in the town and village, and reported to the board that almost everyone seems to be wearing masks and stores are maintaining low numbers of shoppers.
A NEW PROGRAM gives individuals, families and those with community service hours to fulfill the opportunity to make Portville a little nicer.
Shaw provided Emley with reflective vests and garbage bags for people who want to clean up town roads. The trash bags can be taken to the town hall — or let Emley know where they’re left and they will be picked up.
Volunteers may call or text Emley at 969-1352 to make arrangements.