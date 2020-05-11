PORTVILLE — You may be one of many local residents who watches for the sign at the Portville Drive-In to change to what many consider to be one of the first signs of summer — opening weekend.
In “10 Things the Pandemic Has Changed for Good,” writer Andy Markowitz suggests that “movies will be one of the slowest things to return and cinemas will close in droves.”
Not in Portville, if the Bordonaro family has anything to say about it.
Julie Bordonaro, daughter of owner Charles, said that the drive-in will likely open in just another four to six weeks.
“Well, obviously, we can’t open yet,” Bordonaro said. Drive-ins are considered movie theaters and not essential they are not on the list of services and businesses that will open initially as New York state gets its economy restarted.
“We’ll open mid- to late June with what movies we can get,” she said. “The drive-in wouldn’t be open full-time until the end of June anyway. We’re pretty confident about it.”
What movies will be available is another issue, since new movies aren’t currently being released by Hollywood. A notice on portvilledrivein.com explains “the movie industry announced it is scaling back movie releases, many of which have already been re-scheduled for release NEXT summer — 2021.”
A lot of the Portville Drive-In’s business comes because of those new movies, Bordonaro explained, because it’s cheaper and more convenient to go to a drive-in to view.
“AMC themselves thinks they’ll be open mid- to late-June,” she said, although the only information posted at amctheatres.com is the availability of their streaming service. Even if some older movies become available, many popular features may not be because of copyright and TV contracts.
One thing that isn’t an issue is the snack bar, since the Cattaraugus County Health Department said the drive-in could open as long as the 6-foot distance between customers is maintained.
That distance would be difficult to enforce throughout the site, said Bordonaro, adding that many people like to sit outside on a blanket instead of inside their car.
Portvilledrivein.com’s current message reminds drive-in movie goers that they will announce the delayed opening date as soon as possible, if and when they are able to. Bordonaro also reminds residents to “keep an eye on the sign.”
Meanwhile, the drive-in could be available for other events if social distancing can be maintained. The drive-in has been contacted by a few schools in New York state and Pennsylvania about possibly holding graduation ceremonies there. It can be contacted by messaging at facebook.com/portvilledriveininc/.
