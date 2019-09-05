PORTVILLE — The first day of the 2019-20 school year went smoothly for students, teachers and administration at Portville Central School on Wednesday.
“It was a really smooth day,” said Superintendent Tom Simon. “It seemed to be one of the smoothest; this is my 12th year of opening school here as superintendent.”
Simon credits the ease of opening day this year to the high school and elementary school principals, Lawrence Welty and Lynn Corder, respectively. They used to wait until school started for any programming to acclimate children to the school. They now hold the Meet the Teacher family picnic for the elementary school a couple of weeks prior to opening day, and Welty and the guidance office conduct an orientation day for seventh-graders.
“Our teachers have been tremendous,” Simon said. “They’ve put a lot of time in, in terms of learning and professional development, reviewing their curriculum and working in team. The kids aren’t here but there’s a lot going on to prepare.”
They also open the school the week before.
“We have more and more families coming in with their children, helping them with lockers and to get things settled,” the superintendent said. “I think that helps as well.”
While an exact enrollment number isn’t available until probably next week, Simon expects that there will be about the same number as last year, when there were 1,034 students. He also expects that the number of out-of-district students would also remain about the same.
A difference this year across all schools in New York state is the requirement that all children who ride a school bus and attend school be immunized against communicable childhood diseases.
“We have had some folks who had religious exemptions and have chosen to home-school,” Simon said. “But we only had five or six exemptions anyway.”
While students may not have noticed, the school received its first major renovation since it was built in the 1950s, after Portville residents voted in a $13.8 million capital project earlier this year that modernized the elementary and middle-high school buildings and pool.
Many of those changes weren’t immediately visible as new security and technology measures were installed to enhance and secure the school experience. What was evident were the newly-painted elementary classrooms with their better storage areas and handicap-accessible bathrooms.