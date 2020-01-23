PORTVILLE — More safety and expanded student programming were two benefits of hiring additional lifeguards for the swimming pool, Portville Central Superintendent Tom Simon pointed out Tuesday night to the board of education.
Some swimming lessons are offered to second-, third- and fourth-graders, and while classes used to be offered to fifth-graders, a lack of lifeguards prevented the lessons from continuing. Simon said he would like to see lessons opened back up not only to fifth-graders, but sixth-graders may be able to use the pool as part of physical education class, as schedules allow.
Simon would also like to see younger students in first grade and kindergarten use the pool. Lessons to acquaint younger students would be possible due to the upcoming buildup of the shallow end as part of the $13.8 million capital campaign.
Other pool items included in the capital project are updating of the pool’s tiling; installation of a stainless steel gutter to replace the current tile one; and installation of a ramp for students with disabilities that prevent them from currently accessing the pool easily.
The pool, located in what is now the middle school, was built in the early 1970s and first opened for the 1974-75 school year.
Simon said the school is seeing “signs of potential catastrophic failures” and added that while temporary repairs have been made to cracks and holes in the pool, more substantial fixes are needed.
“We’re just trying to take care of what the taxpayers have already invested in,” Simon said of the overall capital project. “I think that’s something the community can get behind.”
Funding for a full-time lifeguard position would come in part from the elimination of a teacher’s aide position, which will soon be vacant upon the retirement of a current staff member. When the full-time staffer is not lifeguarding, he or she would be available for aide duties.
The pool is open to the public for swimming on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at a cost of $2 for adults and nonresidents and $1 for Portville students. Simon said he doesn’t foresee any changes in the hours or cost to use the pool, although he did say the pool would be closed Friday this week.
IN OTHER NEWS, when asked about the delay of the Winter Weekend Dance from Saturday to Sunday evening, Simon said it was a hard decision to make by school administrators.
“We tried to hang on the best we could,” Simon said, noting they had kept a close eye on the rain and sleet conditions. “But if (bad weather) had happened at 5 o’clock in the morning I would have cancelled school, so why wouldn’t I cancel a dance?”