PORTVILLE ─ Plans for a graduation ceremony for the Portville Central Class of 2020are in the works.
“We have people doing a ton of work ... just to get everything done that we’d normally do.” Larry Welty, high school principal, told the school district's Board of Education Tuesday night during a meeting via Zoom.
A letter sent by Welty to the seniors and their parents states: “As a proud school district, we understand that our seniors have given so much time and effort since their very first day of school at PCS. We will honor and celebrate the Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony at Portville Central School.”
While Welty and the administration are still establishing the protocols for the evening, some plans have taken shape.
The (currently) 73 graduates would spread out on the football field and each family would be permitted one vehicle, or two in the case of divorced or separated parents, to park in designated areas. The ceremony would be broadcast over the public address system with big screens placed so that everyone could view the ceremony, which will also be broadcast online.
Welty also announced the valedictorian for 2020 is Shayla Wilhelm; the salutatorian is Emily Griffith and class president Autumn Gagliardo, who will all take part in the ceremonies.
IN OTHER NEWS the plans for summer school are still up in the air and Superintendent Tom Simon anticipates that there will be fewer students than normal.
Since the High School Regents Examination Program has been suspended due to the coronavirus, as long as students pass the course of study that would have typically culminated in a Regents exam, the student will receive Regents credit.
Looking forward, the adoption of the 2020-21 school year calendar was approved.