PORTVILLE — Portville Central School board members met Tuesday night, with a building and grounds committee providing an update on the new seating for the auditorium.
Last month, Superintendent Tom Simon reported a decision was close to being finalized for the new seats. Clothed in maroon fabric, they will be 2 inches taller and 4 inches wider than the current seats.
Including the addition of the balcony, the number of seats would total 674, with some seats being between 20 and 22 inches wide. Seating 19 inches wide would be primarily for children and be placed against the walls of the auditorium.
If a decision is made to not include that seating, the number of seats available would total 649. Also included will be handicap seating in both the front and back of the auditorium.
It was also reported last month that the seating will distance 33 inches from the backs of the chairs in the rows, allowing for about three to four more inches of leg room, as required by New York state code changes.
Simon reports that the school is in a holding pattern waiting for New York state to approve the engineering plan, which is expected to take a few more weeks, as is the asbestos plan.
The school hopes to open bids for the asbestos removal next month in case the winning bidder would like to start removal during the extended spring break. The architectural plan is expected to take a few more months.