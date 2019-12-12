PORTVILLE — Physical additions to both the Town Hall and the town itself were the subjects of conversation Tuesday night at the Portville Town Board meeting.
Robin Pearl, the town’s new assessor appointed this fall, has made recommendations that would enhance privacy and security at the hall, according to Supervisor Tim Emley.
Currently, if a town resident requires a meeting with Pearl, it is conducted in an open room with no privacy from other residents or town staff who may be nearby. The board agreed that a private space in which to talk to people about their property assessment, taxes and other issues is needed.
Other options for greater privacy were discussed, including the creation of a “temporary” room that would be installed directly over the existing floor. Walls could be erected that would reach within a few inches of the ceiling with the resulting gap covered with crown molding. If the removal of the office was ever required, it would be an easy take-down.
Further options will be considered and the topic was tabled until next month’s meeting.
In the meantime, a new numbering system will allow for a little more privacy for those who need to talk to Pearl. If a resident needs to meet with her, they can take a number and wait in the board/courtroom until Pearl is free.
The assessor’s office is open on the first Tuesday of the month from 4 to 7 p.m., with office hours on the remaining Tuesdays 9 a.m. to noon.
There was also discussion on a more secure way for drop-offs to be made when the town office is closed. Currently, if town residents have to drop off paperwork for the town clerk or the court and the office is closed, the only repository is a mailbox hung outside near the front door.
Possible solutions were discussed, including a secure drop box or a slot directly into the lobby or clerk’s office.
When asked if there had been any problems, Emley replied that there hadn’t been. “There have been no issues so far but I don’t want to take a chance,” he said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Lori Weitzel, town clerk, announced that Mary Ann “Maze” Peters has decided to turn the East Portville Cemetery over to the town.
The cemetery, located on Prosser Road, has also been known as the Main Settlement Cemetery, Prosser Road Cemetery and Seventh Day Baptist Cemetery.
The New York State Division of Cemeteries will conduct an audit of the cemetery’s paperwork next month at the town hall and ultimately a decision will be made as to whether to operate the cemetery or close it down.
The board went into executive session to discuss the solar farm proposals made recently, including a new unnamed solar developer that has approached the town about building on an undisclosed site. The other was Borrego Solar Company, which approached the town more than a year ago and has met all the requirements and concerns that the board, as well as taxpayers and property owners, had.
“The company has contracted with the town to make a donation of $10,000 — $5,000 prior to the construction of the farm on Rowe Avenue and the remaining $5,000 after the site is up and running,” Emley said. “I have asked the board members to think of how this donation could best be utilized when it is awarded.”
The next board meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m.