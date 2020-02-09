YORKSHIRE — Residents of the Pioneer School District will vote on a proposed $21.2 million capital improvement project on March 24.
The project, approved by the board of education during its Feb. 4 meeting, is based on building condition surveys and the district’s long-term capital plan, which is approved by the board and the New York State Department of Education.
The project would have a 0% local taxpayer impact, district officials say.
The proposal would focus largely on the high school. The facility’s roof is in dire need of replacement, at a cost of nearly $6.3 million.
The high school would also receive redesigned physical education locker rooms, which are original to the 50-year-old facility. The new design incorporates additional team rooms within the physical education locker room space.
Additionally, the proposed project would improve safety with the installation of a security vestibule within a newly remodeled and expanded lobby. The expansion of the lobby will better accommodate larger crowds during events in the auditorium.
Inside the high school auditorium, the stage would see upgrades, including a state-of-the-art video wall which modernizes set design, and it can be used for theater productions, concerts and special events for the school district and community.
Improvements to Pioneer Middle School would continue under the proposed project with extensive renovation and technology upgrades of the existing Library Media Center and renovations to the Family & Consumer Sciences and Art classrooms.
At Delevan Elementary, the proposed plan calls for the replacement of aged carpet in 53 rooms with new vinyl flooring.
Financing the project would utilize a combination of state building aid (reimbursed at a rate of 89.5%) and capital reserves, resulting in no additional local tax burden, district officials say. Including the proposed project, through the use of state building aid, capital reserve funds, and other available funds, over $100 million of capital work has been designed and implemented with no additional impact to the local tax levy since 2007.
District officials say the March 24 public vote date will provide the time to place the district in a favorable position for contractor bidding and to be able to begin construction during the summer of 2021.
Voters must be residents of the district; at least 18 years of age; and must show identification at the Pioneer High School polling place.