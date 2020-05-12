OLEAN — Pinning ceremonies to celebrate the achievements of Jamestown Community College’s nursing program graduates will take on a different feel this year.
The programs, held annually on JCC’s Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses, can be viewed on the Zoom web platform on May 14.
The graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for registered nurses.
The Cattaraugus County Campus program begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87636237838.
The ceremony will honor graduates including Lura O’Keefe and Nicole Van Sky of Allegany; Shelly Albney, Holly Peranio, Brianna Platko, Jennifer Landuyt and Kelly Siffrin of Bradford, Pa.; Alexis Barroqueiro, Susan Freeman and Kayla Morey of Coudersport, Pa.; Abby Medina and Cayla Thomas of Limestone; Jessica Burr, Rebeka Curcio and Corinne Peters of Olean; Holly Montgomery of Portville; and Angela Crane and Brianna Sawyer of Salamanca.