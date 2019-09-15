OLEAN — Christina Hackett stood in the middle of the room, wearing a jeweled queen’s gown, dainty white gloves and a crown.
Hackett, a breast cancer survivor, survived two diagnoses, one at age 40 and one at 65. She is known as “Queenie” by fellow survivors in the Pink Pumpkin Project; her outfit on Saturday evening was true to her nickname.
She said that Pink Pumpkin Project founder Lynn Anzivine knew she had the outfit in her closet and requested that Hackett wear it to celebrate at the organization’s biggest event of the year.
“I’m their oldest survivor — in number of years of surviving, not in age,” said Hackett, explaining why her friends and other survivors coined that nickname for her.
Hackett said she is now seven years cancer free.
Hackett joined dozens of other survivors at the annual Pink Pumpkin Project Celebration at Bartlett Country Club on Saturday. The event celebrates survivors and those fighting breast cancer and aims to raise awareness surrounding the disease.
The country club was adorned with decorations in many shades of pink, the color of breast cancer awareness and support, for the event; balloons, ribbons, flowers and lights filled the rooms, as community members donned pink dresses, ties, shoes, shirts and accessories to show their support to fighters and survivors.
“I look forward to this gala like it is a wedding day,” Hackett said. “It’s a celebration where we can be with a multitude of survivors and fighters, friends that we have made that will remain with us forever. We’ve established a great bond together.”
Hackett said she enjoys the gala each year, but shared that sometimes Pink Pumpkin Project gatherings aren’t as glamorous and upbeat as Saturday’s event.
Hackett shared that she had a great deal of pent-up anger about her diagnoses prior to becoming involved with the Pink Pumpkin Project. She said that the organization holds support groups for survivors and fighters and shared that those groups served as a way for her to cope with the overwhelming feelings associated with such a severe medical condition. She described the Pink Pumpkin Project as a sisterhood.
The money that was raised at Saturday’s celebration will be put toward helping other survivors and fighters whom the Pink Pumpkin Project support.
Anzivine said she was overwhelmed with the turnout and generosity of the community.
“It’s great because so many people come out and it’s a really nice event,” said Anzivine, who was so emotional about the evening that she teared up while speaking.
Organizer Carla Hulse said nearly 300 people attended Saturday’s event.
Hulse said that while there was no specific monetary goal for the night, the event serves as a prime way to raise money for other events and services the Pink Pumpkin Project provides to the women it supports, as well as to kick off the organization’s other events and fundraisers for the season.
While survivors, fighters, family, friends and community supporters mingled throughout the country club, organizers kept busy, selling and distributing raffle tickets for prizes donated by various individuals and sponsors.
“This community is so generous,” Hulse said. “They are extremely supportive. It’s unbelievable. Every time I turn around, there’s someone else offering to have an event to help the Pink Pumpkin Project.”
Hulse attributes much of the support to the fact that so many community members’ lives have been touched by breast cancer, whether directly or indirectly. She said that she believes this is why the annual celebration has so much meaning to people.
Theo Bullock, a survivor and a friend of Hackett, said, “It’s wonderful to see so many people out supporting us. It’s very encouraging to us.”
Bullock and Hackett, along with other breast cancer survivors in the room, couldn’t seem to keep smiles off their faces as they enjoyed the event dedicated to their strength and perseverance.
“We really enjoy the fellowship with other survivors. Those that are fighting, this (event) is meant to encourage them, also,” Bullock said.
“It’s the expression on our ladies’ faces that touches me more than anything, every time,” Hulse said.