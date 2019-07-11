OLEAN — The Olean Police Department is seeking information leading to the source of multiple counterfeit $100 bills that have been mysteriously appearing in the city recently.
According to police, a call was received at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday from a resident on West Sullivan Street stating it seemed someone had dropped what appeared to be counterfeit money in the roadway near their residence. The caller added that people were stopping to pick up the bills.
After investigating the area, patrols recovered 22 fake $100 bills strewn on West Sullivan Street, as well as some nearby secondary streets.
Olean Police Sgt. James Comstock stated that there had been other similar occurrences in the city recently involving phony $100 bills.
On July 1, multiple counterfeit bills were discovered spread across the Tops Friendly Market parking lot on West State Street, and on April 8 a fake $100 bill was turned in by a customer who reportedly found it in the parking lot of an unspecified Park and Shop store.
According to Comstock, a unique feature of the bills is that all of them are stamped with what appears to be four Chinese characters on the back.
Police said any individual that produces or possesses these counterfeit bills could be charged with a class C felony. Anyone who picked up any of the bills is urged to turn them in to the police station.
Anyone with information regarding the production or possession of the fake money is asked to call the department. All calls can be kept confidential.