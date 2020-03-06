OLEAN — Auditions are at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Olean Theatre Workshop for the final production of the season, “Witness for the Prosecution” by Agatha Christie.
The cast consists of nine men and four women, with perhaps more women at the discretion of the director. It will be a cold reading from the script. Maria Welka, beloved and well-known for her talent on the stage, is using this play as her directing debut.
There are always places for non-actors to participate — costume and makeup will be very much a part of this show and an opportunity for someone to have fun that is not quite ready to step on stage.