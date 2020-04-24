OLEAN — We here at The Olean Theatre Workshop know firsthand how difficult these uncertain times are under the social distancing regulations due to COVID-19.
It is especially tough for non-profit organizations, like ourselves, whose goal it is to spend money bettering our community.
May 5 is #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity organized as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.
While COVID-19 has impacted us here at The Theatre Workshop by forcing us to postpone the 2019-2020 season and temporarily suspend our children’s theatre classes, we understand that this is a tough time for all.
Because of this, we are asking you to donate, not to us, but to The Olean Food Pantry. The Olean Food Pantry is in need now more than ever while people are struggling to stay afloat amid layoffs and temporary closures of businesses.
During the COVID-19 crisis, The Olean Food Pantry is giving out food to anyone who needs it. There is no longer an application process to receive services from them.
The Olean Theatre Workshop prides itself on being a COMMUNITY Theater and looks to put the good of the community before anything else. We stand behind The Olean Food Pantry, and we know that it is desperately needed in times like these.
While we are temporarily closed, we are still trying to do our part. Our AmeriCorps workers are quickly working on making masks that are being distributed locally to help families in need. We look forward to restarting our season, hopefully this summer, and we hope to see you at our shows.
We also hope that on the regularly scheduled #GivingTuesday, which is Dec. 1, that you would consider donating to us in order to help us recover from this pandemic once you are all hopefully back to being more financially and physically secure. Until then you can donate to the Olean Food Pantry this May 5 by visiting oleanfoodpantry.org.