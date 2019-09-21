OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop has announced the coming season, with the two plays of 2019 new to the theater world and the two for 2020 from traditional theater of years gone by.
All performances are at the Washington Street Theatre on Thursday to Sunday of show week, each performance will start at 7:30 p.m., expect for Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
First up is “Moonlight and Magnolias” by Ron Hutchinson, and will be staged at the Workshop Oct. 3-6. This delightful comedy tells some of the issues and problems of getting the famous novel, “Gone with the Wind,” to the silver screen. The audience will learn of the Golden Age of Hollywood and just have a good time laughing at familiar scenes from Gone with the Wind.
The second production is “The Humans” by Stephen Karam and is centered near Thanksgiving at the Blake family apartment in Manhattan. This one act play touches on current topics of illness, aging and financial issues. It received the Tony Award in 2016 for Best Play.
Poignant and cutting, it is a play that many families can feel a kindred spirit. This will be presented at OTW Nov. 21-24.
The New Year brings to the stage “The Matchmaker” by Thornton Wilder. The famous and beloved musical, “Hello Dolly,” was based on this play. It is about the matchmaker, Dolly Levi, who likes to arrange things. This play will be mounted at OTW Feb. 6-9.
The last production of the season is Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution,” based on Christie’s own short story of the same name. It is a courtroom drama involving the murder of an older, wealthy woman by a younger man. As with anything Christie, the story will leave one guessing until the very end. This will be presented May 7-10.
OTW encourages people to have a season ticket to guarantee a seat for the performance of one’s choice, and if a change of night needs to be made, OTW does its best to accommodate audience members.
There are two levels of the season tickets: Spotlighter and regular. There are student/senior season tickets available for a discounted price. As always, individual tickets are available as the performance nears.
Visit oleanworkshop.org to purchase season or individual tickets.