OLEAN — Despite the inclement weather expected this weekend, the Olean Theatre Workshop performers are going “Into the Woods.”
The Workshop’s senior class will sing and entertain audiences with Stephen Sondheim’s musical, which spins classic fairy tales into a magical adventure.
“Into the Woods” tells the tale of the Baker and his wife who hope for a child, but they’ve been cursed by the Wicked Witch.
To lift the curse, the couple journey through the forest to find and obtain four items: a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn and a slipper as pure as gold. The Baker and his wife are forced to negotiate with the owners, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Cinderella, respectively, in order to procure the items.
Performers include Cait Butler as the Witch; Christian Barta as Cinderella’s prince; Joshua Terhune as Rapunzel’s prince; Lydia Brant as Milky-White; and Andrew Sherburne as Jack; and Aidan Heaney as Cinderella.
The production runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available online at oleanworkshop.org or at the door. The action, drama and suspense is condensed from the original Broadway show, and is appropriate for all ages.
Olean Theatre Workshop’s next production is Matchmaker Feb. 13-16.